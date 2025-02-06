Shared Technology With RVH And Four Other North Simcoe Muskoka Hospices Ensures Seamless Healthcare Experience For Palliative Patients

Access to quality palliative care is taking a major step forward in the region, thanks to a new partnership between Hospice Muskoka, Hospice Huronia, Hospice Simcoe, Hospice Georgian Triangle, and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). This collaboration will improve patient care by enhancing information privacy and security, streamlining documentation sharing, and strengthening quality of care for those with life-limiting illnesses.

A key component of this initiative is the integration of each hospice into RVH’s electronic medical record system, MEDITECH Expanse. This advancement will ensure critical patient information is readily accessible, allowing for faster, more informed decision-making while reducing the administrative burden on clinical teams—giving them more time to focus on patient care. The next phase will expand this integration into the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) medical records system, further enhancing coordination across area healthcare organizations.

Donna Kearney, Executive Director of Hospice Muskoka explains how this will strengthen care at Hospice Muskoka–Andy’s House. “Improving the Electronic Medical Record used in hospices allows us to connect to our local health system partners, such as your primary care providers or the local hospital. This allows us to share your medical information using a secure method, so we can provide the best care possible for you and your loved ones.”

This initiative has been made possible through a one-time investment from the Ministry of Health, aimed at improving information sharing between healthcare sectors. By bridging gaps in health records, this project ensures patients receive the most comprehensive, coordinated care available.

The successful launch of this project is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Hospice Muskoka staff whose efforts made this partnership possible. “For the past two years,Project Lead Sarah Hudson, Medical Director Christine Degan, Volunteer Coordinator Julie Charters and Client Intake Coordinator Abby Crowe, have been working with RVH and ourhospice partners,” says Executive Director Donna Kearney. “Together they developed a standardized approach to client charting, medical management and data collection. Hospice Muskoka is grateful to each of you for your expertise and contributions.”