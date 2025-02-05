Fuel Innovation Launches Bright Minds Innovation Challenge To Drive Digital Transformation

Fuel Innovation, the City of Orillia’s Innovation Collective, is excited to launch the Bright Minds Corporate Innovation Challenge, with registration now open. This initiative invites student innovators from Lakehead University and Georgian College to solve real-world municipal challenges through advanced, technology-driven solutions.

Teams of two to three students will collaborate to develop innovative solutions to address challenges identified by City of Orillia staff. Participants can form teams within their college or university or collaborate across institutions. Registration is now available online and will close on Feb. 28, 2025, at noon.

“The Bright Minds Corporate Innovation Challenge reflects the spirit of collaboration and ingenuity that drives our community forward,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “By empowering our local students to tackle real-world challenges, we are not only fostering innovation but also shaping the future of Orillia. I am excited to see the creative solutions participants will develop and the positive impact they will have on our city.”

The challenge will be released to the registered teams on Feb. 28, 2025, at 5 p.m., followed by an online training session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on social innovation, building a business model canvas, digital transformation, and marketing to help students develop their solutions. Attendance by at least one team member is required for competition eligibility. Unlike traditional hackathons, which typically last a day, the corporate innovation challenge will span multiple days, running from Feb. 28 to March 5, allowing participants more time to develop thoughtful and impactful solutions.

“The Bright Minds Corporate Innovation Challenge offers students a platform to find solutions for practical challenges, gain hands-on experience in digital innovation, and collaborate with City staff,” said Prerna Sharma, Manager of Fuel Innovation. “By fostering intrapreneurial thinking, this initiative will help participants develop innovative solutions, build meaningful connections, and create a lasting impact on their careers and community.”

By participating in the Bright Minds challenge, students will gain hands-on experience in the innovation economy, refine their problem-solving skills, and receive an opportunity to build professional connections.

“Challenges like Bright Minds provide a forum where diverse groups of youth with various interests – engineering, arts, business, environment, etc. – can come together to test ideas and take risks,” said Dr. Andrew P. Dean, Vice-President of Research and Innovation at Lakehead University. “Allowing youth to explore and experiment with new ideas in such a unique way helps them develop critical thinking, adaptability, resilience, and technical skills – key traits for success in any field.”

Student teams will showcase their ideas and solutions in the form of five-minute presentations during Lakehead University’s Research and Innovation Week, taking place from March 4 to 6, 2025. The winning team will be awarded $1,500, while the honorary mention will receive $500.

For more information, visit orillia.ca/innovation.