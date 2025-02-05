Orillia Museum Of Art & History Announces Black History Month Speaker

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is pleased to announce that longtime Orillian and educator Tshweu Moleme will be the featured speaker for the upcoming History Speaker Series in recognition of Black History Month. Moleme’s talk, “Black Tradition(s) and Days Ahead,” will explore the importance of history and wisdom as guiding forces in shaping the present and future. This presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, 2025 starting at 7:30pm on zoom. Pre-registration is required.

His presentation will reflect on lessons from the past, cultural traditions, and how history serves as both an anchor and a navigational tool for the future. Moleme has shared a profound quote with us, ahead of his presentation, “Oh history, our brilliant teacher; oh wisdom, our GPS.”

About the Speaker

Tshweu Moleme is an educator at Lakehead University’s Faculty of Education and an advocate for leadership and cultural understanding. In 2020, he received the prestigious community development award from the University of Toronto, recognizing his role as an exceptional leader making significant contributions to both academia and society. His ongoing work in promoting Black history and social discourse in Canada has made him a respected voice in national conversations on culture and identity.

Event Details

📅 Date: February 19, 2025 at 7:30pm

📍 Location: Zoom

🎟 Tickets: To receive a link to the talk visit https://www.orilliamuseum.org/project/history-speaker-series-tshweu-moleme-black-traditions-and-days-ahead/ or call Rachel at 705 326 2159.

Registration is free, donations to OMAH are appreciated.

Join us for this insightful and thought-provoking evening as we celebrate Black History Month and engage in a conversation about the enduring influence of history and wisdom in shaping our collective future.