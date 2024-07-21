Youth Artisan Market Takes Place July 28 At Couchiching Beach Park

Market provides new opportunity for Orillia’s young entrepreneurs

The City of Orillia, in partnership with the Orillia Area Community Development Corporation (CDC), is excited to invite the public to a special Youth Artisan Market on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Couchiching Beach Park from 5 to 9 p.m.

The market will be held in conjunction with the Sunday Evening Band Concert that takes place on July 28, 2024, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rotary Aqua Theatre.

“We are pleased to support and showcase the incredible talents of our local youth at the Youth Artisan Market,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This event is a testament to the creativity and hard work of young artisans in our community and will be a great experience for them as young entrepreneurs. I encourage everyone to come out and support these inspiring young vendors and enjoy our popular Sunday Evening Band Concert as well.”

The market is part of a larger pilot project by the City, pairing artisan markets with the Sunday Evening Band Concert Series. Thanks to a collaborative partnership with the Orillia Youth Centre and the Orillia Area CDC, this particular market was completely free for vendors to participate in. Vendors also benefited from a free Entrepreneurial 101 workshop provided by the Orillia Area CDC, where participants learned valuable tips and strategies for successfully growing a creative business.

“This initiative is reflective of successful collaborations coming together to achieve something great. It’s really inspiring seeing different organizations coming together to support local youth in their entrepreneurial endeavours,” said Kevin Gangloff, Orillia Youth Centre Manager. “Attendees can look forward to a diverse array of handmade crafts, artworks, and unique products created by talented young artisans. Come support local youth and enjoy an evening filled with art and music.”

For more information on the Youth Artisan Market and the Sunday Evening Band Concert Series, visit orillia.ca/MusicInThePark.