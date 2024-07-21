Almaguin Highlands OPP Marine Unit Gear Up For National Drowning Prevention Week

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have partnered with the Lifesaving Society and the Magnetawan Lions Club in support of Drowning Prevention Week.

Every year the Lifesaving Society designates the 3rd week of July as National Drowning Prevention Week. This year the campaign will run from July 21-27th, 2024. In support of the campaign, the Almaguin Highlands OPP Marine Unit will be conducting an “I Got Caught Wearing My Life Jacket’ event during the above-mentioned week. The event focuses on promoting life jacket safety on the water.

Please remember that a properly fitted life jacket, is not only designed to keep boaters and paddlers afloat, but also helps turn them onto their backs, enabling them to breathe if they are rendered unconscious. If you’re out on the water, have fun, be safe and wear your life jacket.