Annual Fill A Backpack Campaign Launches In Georgian Bay Township

Township of Georgian Bay Launches Second Annual Fill a Backpack Campaign

Township of Georgian Bay – The Township of Georgian Bay is proud to announce the launch of the Second Annual Fill a Backpack Campaign, a community-driven initiative to support local food banks and ensure that every student starts the school year with the essentials they need. Following the tremendous success of last year’s campaign, which provided over 60 students with fully stocked backpacks, we are eager to continue this impactful tradition.

Last year, the Fill a Backpack Campaign delivered backpacks, lunch pails, water bottles, and pencil cases filled with all necessary school supplies to students in need. This initiative made a significant difference in the lives of many families in our community, helping to alleviate the financial burden of back-to-school expenses and ensuring that every child is equipped for success.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we received from the community last year,” said Trisha Walton, Communications & Sustainability Officer of the Township of Georgian Bay. “The generosity of our residents and partners made it possible to provide essential school supplies to over 60 students. This year, we aim to surpass that number and reach even more children in need.”

The campaign will run until August 23, 2024, and we invite all community members to participate by donating school supplies or making monetary contributions. Items needed include:

backpacks,

lunch pails,

water bottles,

pencil cases,

notebooks,

Pens and pencils,

markers, crayons, and

other school essentials.

Donations can be dropped off at the Municipal Administration Building, the three branches of the Township of Georgian Bay Library. Monetary donations are also accepted online at gbtownship.ca ensuring a seamless and convenient way to contribute to this worthy cause.

“The Fill a Backpack Campaign is more than just a donation drive; it’s a testament to the power of community spirit and support,” said Peter Koetsier, Mayor. “Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of our students and help create a brighter future for all.”

For more information about the Fill a Backpack Campaign or to find out how you can get involved, please visit www.gbtownship.ca or contact Trisha Walton, Communications & Sustainability Officer, twalton@gbtownship.ca or 705-538-2437.