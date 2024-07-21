Collision In Seguin Leaves Three Dead

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate a collision where 3 people have died.

On July 20, 2024, shortly after 11:00 p.m., The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Tally Ho-Swords Road in the Township of Seguin.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team and as a result Tally Ho-Swords road is currently closed between Forest Glen Road and Turtle Lake Road.

Further information will be provided when available.