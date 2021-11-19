Wrap Your Generosity Around Patient Care This Holiday Season

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is once again partnering with Bell Media’s CTV, Bounce 104.1 and Pure Country 106 to kick-off the second RVH Spirit of Giving fundraising campaign. This year’s fundraiser aims to inspire the community to wrap its generosity around patient care at RVH, and give listeners an opportunity to make a holiday season gift.

“RVH’s first Spirit of Giving fundraiser was such an incredible demonstration of generosity from our community, and lifted the spirits of so many,” says RVH President & CEO, Janice Skot. “As RVH moves forward with planning the region’s future healthcare, fundraising initiatives like this will enable us to continue being there for patients and families in the moments that matter most.”

The full day radiothon, which will be hosted on Pure Country 106 and Bounce 104.1 from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. is proudly sponsored by title sponsor PureHealth Pharmacy. The broadcasts will share inspiring stories and testimonials from patients, insightful interviews with care providers and community supporters, and a virtual thank you to the community for its ongoing generosity.

In the true spirit of giving, proud RVH supporters, Paul and Lawrene Larche, are matching up to $150,000 in donations made to the RVH Spirit of Giving Fundraiser starting November 24. We are so grateful to Paul and Lawrene for this tremendous show of generosity and support of patient care at RVH.

“Our teams were thrilled to once again partner with RVH for this year’s Spirit of Giving Fundraiser,” says Trina Duncan, Program Director, Pure Country 106. “We are so fortunate to have a regional health centre like RVH, and we know that as our region continues to grow, so too does the need for RVH to expand. We at Pure Country and our sister station Bounce Radio 104.1 are here to do all we can to support that growth and ensure RVH can continue to take care of us and our loved ones when we need it most.”

Funds raised from the Spirit of Giving will support the evolution of healthcare in Simcoe Muskoka through planned expansions at RVH’s current campus and new South campus, to be located in Innisfil. A key focus will be on several current priorities including RVH’s Intensive Care Unit Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the need for upgraded mammography equipment to support breast cancer services and continued investment into RVH’s Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart Program.

Donations in support of the RVH Spirit of Giving Fundraiser can be made now online at www.RVHSpiritofGiving.ca or by phone at (705) 739-5600. To make a donation during the Radiothon on November 24, you can call (705) 720-1991, text “donate” to (855) 715-2089 or visit www.RVHSpiritofGiving.ca.