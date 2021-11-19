33rd Annual Project Porchlight Food Drive On Wednesday December 1, 2021

Mark your calendars, Huntsville and Lake of Bays, for Project Porchlight Food Drive 2021.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, in support of the Salvation Army Huntsville Food Bank, is ramping up for the 33rd annual food drive.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, starting at 6 p.m. fire trucks, with the assistance of the OPP, paramedics, public works and volunteers will be coming house-to-house collecting healthy non-perishable food donations across our community.

The food drive will be operating a little differently this year as it did last year, so it is very important that residents take note of the changes to accommodate social distancing guidelines for COVID-19.

“We are asking residents to turn their porchlight on and place their non-perishable donations at the end of their driveway or on their porch this year at 6 p.m.,” notes Fire Chief Rob Collins

“In the past we have been able to knock on doors — but once again this year we are unable to do that. By placing your items at the end of your driveway or porch, it will assist us in keeping a safe social distance.”

The Project Porchlight Food Drive has been a community tradition for 33 years now and has been an integral support for the Salvation Army, which distributes the donations within the community throughout the year.

The Salvation Army is thankful for ALL donations, but do have some certain specific needs this year. If possible, the following items would go a long way to meeting those needs:

Peanut Butter – Jam – Canned Meats – Canned Fruit – Canned Vegetables – Instant Oatmeal – Hamburger Helper – Granola Bars – Juice – Boxed Mac n Cheese

Food donations can also be dropped off at the following locations: