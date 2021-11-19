Bracebridge OPP Charged Several Drivers With Distracted Driving

Bracebridge OPP say they were out Friday afternoon to continue the effort to reduce distracted driving on area roads and charged eleven motorists with the offense of “Drive – Hand-Held Communication Device”.

If you have an A, B, C, D, E, F, G and/or M licence, you’ll face the following if convicted of distracted driving:

First conviction:

–      a fine of $615

–      three demerit points

–      3-day suspension

Second conviction

–      a fine of $615

–      six demerit points

–      7-day suspension

Third and any further conviction(s)

–      a fine of $615

–      six demerit points

–      30-day suspension

Novice drivers

If you hold a G1, G2, M1 or M2 licence, and are convicted of distracted driving, you’ll face the same fines as drivers with A to G licences. But you won’t receive any demerit points, instead of demerit points you’ll face longer suspensions:

–      a 30-day licence suspension for a first conviction

–      a 90-day licence suspension for a second conviction

–      cancellation of your licence and removal from the Graduated Licensing System (GLS) for a third conviction and to get your licence back you’ll have to redo the GLS program

Distracted driving continues to be a significant factor in collisions and serious injury or death on Ontario’s roads, please keep your devices safely away and focus on your task of driving.

