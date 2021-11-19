OPP Looking For Witnesses After Collision On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP officers are looking for witnesses to a collision that occurred on Highway 11 North near Sedore Road in Gravenhurst, on November 14, 2021 at 3:20 p.m.

OPP say a red Chevrolet Equinox left the roadway and struck a ditch and both occupants were transported to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000