WPSHC Awarded For Championing Organ And Tissue Donation

West Parry Sound Health Centre was recognized by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) for its outstanding efforts to integrate organ and tissue donation into quality end-of-life care in 2022/23. The health centre was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award – Provincial Routine Notification for demonstrating leading practices in routine notification. Routine notification rate is the percentage at which hospitals notify Ontario Health (TGLN) when a patient has died and there may be potential for organ and/or tissue donation.

“I am exceedingly grateful that staff at West Parry Sound Health Centre have been acknowledged for their dedication to facilitating these opportunities for life saving and life changing procedures,” said Donald Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer of West Parry Sound Health Centre. “We are pleased to be able to play a small role in the work that the Trillium Gift of Life Network does to support organ and tissue donation across the province.”

WPSHC is one of 44 hospitals across the province to be awarded a 2022/23 Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) Hospital Achievement Award. “I am immensely proud of our team for connecting with Trillium Gift of Life Network when a patient passes away. Over the past few years, we have worked hard to increase our routine notification rate at West Parry Sound Health Centre,” said Victoria Langley, Director of Nursing and Clinical Services, Quality and Risk. “The routine notification rate is the rate at which the hospital staff notified Trillium Gift of Life Network when a patient passes away to assess if there is the potential for donation. One call from our team can make the difference to someone on the waitlist. WPSHC’s award demonstrates our commitment to organ and tissue donation and speaks to our positive culture regarding donation.”

“West Parry Sound Health Centre has made an outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation in Ontario, and we are proud to partner with their exemplary team of healthcare professionals throughout the year to continue this vital work,” said Rebecca Cooper, Vice President, Ontario Renal Network and Trillium Gift of Life Network, Ontario Health. “By ensuring that the wishes of donors are realized, we honour their selflessness and the legacy they intend to leave behind. Every Ontarian has the potential to save or significantly enhance a life one day by registering at BeADonor.ca and speaking to their family about their donation decision.”

Today, there are nearly 1,400 Ontarians in need of a life-saving organ transplant and thousands more who are in need of life-restoring tissue transplants. Tragically, every three days someone will die waiting for an organ, while those awaiting valuable tissue will continue to experience a lower quality of life.