Township To Update Economic Development Strategy And Invites Business Community Input

Following the recent drafting of a Community Improvement Plan, The Township of Lake of Bays is now set to update its Economic Development Strategy. This project aims to specifically focus on and reevaluate current economic development challenges, opportunities, and goals, and establish a framework to support future development and investment in Lake of Bays.

Business Community Survey

As an initial step, the Township is seeking input from local businesses and organizations through a survey. This survey aims to understand the major challenges faced by businesses in the community and their economic development needs. The community can participate in the survey at lakeofbays.on.ca/EDStrategy.

About the Economic Development Strategy

The Township’s previous 2017 strategy has served as a useful tool in advancing Lake of Bays’ economy. However, many significant changes have occurred since, affecting economic activity in Lake of Bays and across the world, including travel and tourism, virtual work habits, societal inequities, food insecurities, community events, housing affordability, and much more. Updating the Economic Development Strategy will allow the Township to address these types of challenges and support the evolving needs and resiliency of the community.

“Our community has experienced significant changes in the past few years which have deeply impacted our economic landscape,” says Stephen Derraugh, Economic Development Officer for the Township of Lake of Bays. “We encourage local businesses, organizations, and residents to actively participate in our upcoming surveys and workshops. Your input is invaluable in helping us formulate a strategy that accurately reflects the needs and aspirations of our township. Together, let’s pave the way for a thriving and sustainable economic future for the Township of Lake of Bays.”

For more information and to stay up to date with the Economic Development Strategy, visit lakeofbays.on.ca/EDStrategy.

Project Timeline