Performing Arts Programming At OMAH This Month

In conjunction with the exhibition, 50 Years of Mariposa Arts Theatre, OMAH is hosting two performing arts-based programs this month.

I’ve Got The Part…Now What Do I Do?

Guest instructor, James Fairbairn is leading a theatre basics class on Saturday, November 25. No experience is necessary to participate. James will introduce some acting basics, including movement utilizing drama games. James has said, “Acting takes training. It requires skill. You cannot just wake up one day and be a great actor. It takes time to train your eye and brain to look for action in lines, to figure out where and when to make bold choices and when to keep them subtle. Actors are instruments and their work is as complex as other crafts you often associate with trained skills like ballerinas, opera singers, and classical pianists.”

James Fairbairn is a multi-talented actor, director, ballroom dance instructor, and former Mariposa Arts Theatre (MAT) board member.

The Saturday workshop is geared for ages 14+ and includes a box lunch from Mariposa Market.

Glue as the Romans Do

Also, on Saturday, November 25, starting at 8pm, The Old Dance Hall Players will bring their unique style of improvisation comedy to OMAH. In the spirit of the TV show Whose Line is it Anyway? audience members will experience a whole series of comedy scenes and games, made up in real time, based on audience suggestions. From razor sharp to ridiculous and outrageous – this show will have it all.

