Bracebridge Door-To-Door Food Drive Collection Taking Place Dec. 4

The Bracebridge Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services will be canvassing neighbourhoods in the urban areas of Bracebridge on Monday, December 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. to collect non-perishable food items in support of the Salvation Army South Muskoka Food Bank.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Have your donations out on your front porch by 6 p.m.;

Turn your porch light on to show you are participating and for the safety of volunteers collecting donations;

Listen for the sirens for pickups taking place on your street, and don’t forget to pop out and say hi!

If you are unable to participate on December 4, food donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army Bracebridge Community Church at 456 Manitoba Street. The food bank is in need of canned vegetables, soup, instant rice, tea and coffee, pasta, peanut butter, and tomato sauce. Please do not include any expired items in your donation.