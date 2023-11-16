Two People From Orillia Face Weapons And Assault Charges

Members of Orillia Detachment of the OPP have arrested two individuals following an altercation downtown Orillia.

On November 6, 2023, shortly after 11:20 pm, Orillia OPP were dispatched to a weapons call, where individuals were involved in an altercation outside of an establishment on Mississaga Street and a knife and brass knuckles were brandished. Officers quickly responded and were able to locate the individuals involved.

Responding officers arrested two individuals at the scene and seized a knife and brass knuckles.

In addition to the seizure, police have arrested and charged the following individuals:

Austin Barton, 21, from Orillia:

· Assault with a weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Failure to comply with release order- other than attend court

· Breach of Recognizance

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing on November 7, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Trenton Sharp, 22, from Orillia:

· Assault with a weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – 2 counts

· Possession of a prohibited device- 2 counts

The accused was released on an Undertaking and will appear on December 12, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.