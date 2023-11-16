The Clean-Up Of Muskoka Bay Park In Gravenhurst Is Starting

The clean-up of Muskoka Bay Park is starting.

The work is in relation to a food truck explosion at the site on Oct. 1.

Since the incident occurred, the Town of Gravenhurst has been working on a plan to ensure the proper remediation of the park. Extensive rehabilitation work is required given all the debris from the blast.

The town has been in talks with the food truck operator’s insurance company, which is paying for the clean-up. Discussions have also taken place with Winmar, a property restoration company, which is handling the actual rehabilitation of the site.

The rehabilitation plan is now ready for implementation.

While all dates are approximate and subject to weather conditions, it’s anticipated the work will proceed as follows:

Nov. 16-17 – mobilization of crew and equipment to start heavy debris removal and disposal.

Nov. 20-24 – completion of aggregate removal from the parking lot, removal of grass and soil, removal of playground sand.

Nov. 27 to an undetermined date (dependent on weather conditions) – installation of topsoil, sand, and parking lot aggregates. If winter weather interferes with the installation of new materials at the site, this work will be completed in the spring.

Spring 2024 – sod placement.

The official park reopening is slated for spring 2024.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience throughout this process. Our focus is restoring the park to a safe condition for all to enjoy,” director of infrastructure services Andrew Stacey said.

Watch the town’s website and social media channels for further updates.

About Muskoka Bay Park

Muskoka Bay Park is at 700 Muskoka Rd. 169 in Gravenhurst.

The park offers swimming, washrooms, baseball, tennis courts, and more.