Two Huntsville Ride Share Employees Report Harassment, One Person Charged

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one person after reports of harassment from employees of local ride share company. Two employees reported harassment to police and on November 14, 2023, the Huntsville OPP arrested and charged Shawn Bouillon with:

· Criminal Harassment – repeatedly follow – two counts

· Failure to comply with undertaking – two counts

The accused was held for bail and released with a future court date of December 5, 2023.

Anyone with any information about unlawful activity in our community is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestoppersdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous.