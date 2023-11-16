Get In The Festive Spirit At The Leacock Museum

The Leacock Museum invites you to experience the joys of the holiday season while celebrating local history through seasonal tours, themed teas and events.

“Stephen Leacock and his family and friends would spend the holiday season in Orillia celebrating at Old Brewery Bay,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “As the holiday season approaches, it’s only fitting that the tradition continues at the historic Leacock Museum.”

Nutcracker Tea – Nov. 23, 24 and 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Surrounded by holiday magic in the living and dining room of the historical Leacock Home, guests will enjoy the flavours of the season, along with bottomless tea and a self-guided tour of the home decorated for the holidays. Tickets are $45 plus HST per person. Guests will receive an exclusive opportunity to receive up to 25 per cent off on all giftware in the gift shop.

Leacock Museum Christmas Tour and Story – Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Based on a compilation of Stephen Leacock’s short Christmas stories, visitors will get the opportunity to hear about Christmas at Old Brewery Bay, walk the lighted path to the boathouse, and end the event by warming up by the Christmas tree while listening to one of Leacock’s stories and enjoying seasonal refreshments. Tickets are $20 plus HST for adults and $10 plus HST for children and youth.

Holiday Centrepiece Workshop – Roses and Rosé – Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

Guests will create their own holiday centrepiece with Florillia, tour the decorated historic Leacock Home, and enjoy a festive cocktail at FARE Restaurant.

“The enchantment of the holiday season truly comes to life at the Leacock Museum,” said Jen Martynyshyn, Museum Coordinator. “The decorated home transports you to a bygone era in Leacock’s world. We invite visitors to step into that enchanting narrative and embrace the magic of the holiday season through the words and home of Stephen Leacock.”

Reservations are required for all three events as space is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit leacockmuseum.ca.