Gun And Several Drugs Taken Off The Streets In Orillia

Officers from the Orillia Detachment Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a loaded firearm, as well as a large quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, and cash, arresting four individuals during the execution of a search warrant in the City of Orillia.

On November 14, 2023, members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Muskoka CSCU, Orillia Community Mobilization Unit, Orillia Crime Unit and Court Case Management executed search a warrant at a residence on Nottawasaga Street in the City of Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, police seized the following:

· loaded .380 caliber handgun

· 519 grams of cocaine

· 103 grams of fentanyl

· 11 oxycodone pills

· 3- .22 caliber ammunition

· $2250 cash proceeds

· drug packaging

· multiple cellular devices

The following individuals have been charged:

Rick Stapletoc (18), of Ajax:

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than Heroin) – Two Counts

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon

· Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammo

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

· Possession of Proceeds of property obtained by Crime under $5000

· Resist Peace Officer

The accused was held for a bail hearing on November 14, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

A Fourteen-year-old, from Ajax:

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (YCJA)

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than Heroin) (YCJA) – Two Counts

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm (YCJA)

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (YCJA)

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon (YCJA)

· Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammo (YCJA)

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (YCJA)

· Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with (YCJA)

· Possession of Proceeds of property obtained by Crime under $5000 (YP)

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on November 14, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Lisa Heaton, 42, from Orillia:

· Fail to comply with release order- other than to attend court

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on November 14, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Devon Demaine, 29, of Orillia:

· Fail to comply with probation

The accused was released on a promise to appear on December 12, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.