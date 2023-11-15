Visit The Gift Shop At South Muskoka Memorial Hospital

Christmas is coming quickly and the The Gift Shop at SMMH is getting ready. Starting Nov 15 they will bringing out new items for the holidays. Gorgeous, Christmas themed sweaters for parties and entertaining as well as one of a kind items for decorating your home, baby items, gifts to give and fun stocking stuffers. Get in the spirit and shop early!

Monday to Friday 9:30 – 4:00. Weekends 11:00 – 2:00

Remember you do not pay any tax at our Gift Shop.

If you just want a browse, you have a 15 minutes free parking grace period. We would love you to stay longer though as we have lots to see. Grab a coffee at Muskoka Mocha and come on in!

When you are at the hospital for any reason, look for and ask us about our

“Dove Tree of Peace and Love” campaign.

Don’t forget our hospital is always looking for new volunteers for our programs.

Come in or call Karen Bellamy for a chat at 705-645-4404 x 3338