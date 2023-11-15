Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces Winter 2023-2024 Educational Programs

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is thrilled to unveil its upcoming Winter 2023-2024 Education Programs, encompassing a wide variety of offerings, including camps, workshops, and classes catering to the artistic development of local youth. Registration for HfA members will open on November 15th and be open to the general public starting on November 22nd at 10am. To register, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca

HfA is pleased to continue some of this fall’s popular classes, including Theatre Kids (ages 4-6), Baby Song & Bounce (0-17months), and Disco Ducks (18mo-4yrs). In Theatre Kids, confidence and creative expression are developed through drama games, character building, costume play, and collaboration with peers. Baby Song & Bounce offers caregivers the opportunity to bond with their little ones through music, and socialize with others in a friendly and relaxed environment. Disco Ducks is a music and movement class for caregivers and tots, set to the theme of disco music. In each class you will experience: simple disco dancing, instrument play and exploration, rhythm games, guitar sing-a-long and more!

This winter, HfA will offer two new classes for children aged 7-12. Drama Tweens, Mondays from 4-6pm is a dynamic drama class that covers improv, character development, mask work, and comedy. Professional mentors lead kids through engaging activities, helping them discover their unique voices and gain self-assurance, culminating in a short, original performance. As well, Catherine returns on Wednesdays this winter to lead Exploring Famous Artists- Visual Art. Join us as we are inspired by famous artists to create our own Masterpieces! From Picasso portraits, Jackson Pollock abstracts, Chagall dream worlds to Emily Carr swirling landscapes. We will explore a variety of mediums to make our creations.

HfA’s commitment to enriching arts experience extends into French classrooms this winter, where dance leader Hannah Naiman is offering French Square Dance School Workshops for core and french immersion students. Just in time for Carnaval, this unique and immersive dance workshop is a fantastic opportunity for students to have a blast while practicing and improving their French language skills. The workshops are available for grades 1-8 during the months of February/March.

HfA’s winter programming also features a fun roster of camps during March Break and TLDSB PA Days. March Break Drama Camp (7-12yrs) is a fun-filled week of theatre on the big stage of the Algonquin Theatre! Activities include improv, games & songs leading up to an original performance at the end of the week. On February 2nd, students (6-12) are invited to join Jillian Peever from The Space Upstairs, for a morning of movement exploration followed by a felting workshop with local textile artist Pam Carnochan in Dance from the Heart/Art from the Heart – PA Day Camp. And, on March 1st, young multimedia enthusiasts will love Podcast & Print Playground – PA Day Camp (7-12 yrs) with radiomaker and media artist David Merleau and multi-media artist Elise Muller.

The Huntsville Festival of Music will take place on March 26th and 27th. This exciting festival will consist of competitive and non-competitive classes and coaching by qualified adjudicators/teachers. The event is open to all age groups and will include piano, solo/duet instrumental, solo voice, choral and composition classes.

These programs are made possible through the support of the Hutcheson Family in memory of Jane Hutcheson: Champion of the arts. For more information, contact Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education and Outreach, Huntsville Festival of the Arts hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca, or 705-788-2787. To register, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca

HfA Winter Educational Programming:

● Theatre Kids (4-6yrs) Saturdays @ 11-11:45 AM | January 20 – March 9th | HfA Studio | $120 + HST

● Disco Ducks: (18 months – 4yrs) Saturdays @ 10-10:45 AM | Saturdays @ 11-11:45am | January 20 – March 9th | HfA Studio | $120 + HST (sibling rates are available).

● Baby Song & Bounce: (0-17 months) Thursdays @ 9:30-10:15 AM |January 18th – March 7th | HfA Studio | $120 + HST (sibling rates are available).

● Drama Tweens (7-12 yrs) Mondays @ 4-6 PM | January 22nd- March 4th | HfA Studio | $108 + HST

● Exploring Famous Artists – After School Art (7-12yrs) Wednesdays @ 4-5:30 PM | January 24th- February 28th | HfA Studio | $132 + HST (Fee includes art supplies).

● Dance from the Heart/Art from the Heart – PA DAY CAMP (6-12yrs) 8:30-4:30 PM | February 2 | HfA Studio | $40 +HST

● Podcast & Print Playground- PA DAY CAMP (7-12yrs) 8:30-4:30 PM | March 1 | HfA Studio | $40 +HST

● March Break Drama Camp (7-12yrs) 8:30-4:30 PM | March 11-15 | HfA Studio | $225 + HST

● French Square Dance School Workshops (All ages) Book by request | $200/session or $350/2 sessions (same day) +HST

● The Huntsville Festival of Music (all ages) March 26, 27 | 9 AM – 5 PM | Downtown Huntsville