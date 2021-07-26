Witnesses Sought After Collision In Port Carling On Sunday

Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Muskoka Road 118 near Peninsula Road on Sunday July 25, 2021 at 12:20 p.m.

The car was carrying three people who were transported to hospital with minor injuries and the operator of the motorcycle suffered life-altering injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Muskoka Road 118 was closed in that area as OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com about this or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.