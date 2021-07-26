Elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring.

Special air quality statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires are possible today. Smoke plumes may move over southern Ontario from forest fires in northwestern Ontario. Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

For other areas:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

