OPP Arrest Impaired Driver Stopped For Speeding In Midland

On July 25, 2021 at 1:15am, Southern Georgian Bay OPP was travelling on Yonge Street in the Town of Midland when a vehicle was observed travelling well over the posted speed limit.

The officer began to follow the vehicle which was being driven erratically.

The officer stopped the vehicle and noted that the driver was displaying signs of alcohol impairment. The following investigation resulted in the driver being arrested and transported to the detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result, Lester Sanchez De La Cruz, 30 years of Newmarket, was charged with several provincial traffic offences as well as”

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80

The driver’s license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a later date.