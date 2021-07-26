Killaloe OPP Investigate Theft From Vehicle

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Killaloe Detachment of the OPP responded to a theft from a vehicle in Algonquin Provincial Park.

The vehicle was parked in a trail parking lot. Unknown person(s) broke into the tonneau cover, stealing a dark grey Plano Proguide tackle box containing various reels, hooks, and lures.

If you have information on this case, contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca