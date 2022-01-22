Winter Weather Travel Advisory In Effect For This Afternoon And Evening

Snow, heavy at times is expected. Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm by tonight. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour possible. Significantly reduced visibility due to locally heavy snow and blowing snow.

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

When:

This afternoon and evening.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

What:

Snow, heavy at times is expected. Total snowfall accumulations near 10 cm by early Sunday morning, with the potential for locally higher amounts. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour possible. Significantly reduced visibility due to locally heavy snow and blowing snow.

When:

This evening to early Sunday morning.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow will develop off of Georgian Bay tonight. There remains uncertainty regarding its duration over the area before drifting south early on Sunday morning.

