Kids Colouring Contest Creatively Supports RVH

Calling all creative kids! Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Foundation (RVH Foundation) has launched a children’s colouring contest to find a winning design for its Valentine’s Day e-card fundraising campaign.

Any child aged 16 years and under can use paint, crayons or other writing utensils to create Valentine’s Day-themed artwork that may be used as a featured design in an e-card fundraising campaign launching in February. The winning artwork will be selected by community members through online votes that can be made at RVHecardcontest.ca. All votes can be cast by making a five dollar donation per vote, in support of RVH.

Content Details:

Images can be submitted at RVHecardcontest.ca until February 2 at 4:30 p.m. There is no cost to enter. Voting will remain open until February 6 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be notified by February 8. All contest rules and regulations as well as image requirements can be found at RVHecardcontest.ca. The e-card campaign in which the winning design will be featured, launches on February 7 at RVHCareCards.ca

All funds raised through voting and the e-card campaign will support patient care at RVH.