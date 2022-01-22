Casinos And Charitable Gaming Centres Across Ontario Reopen Jan. 31

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and its gaming service providers are pleased to be welcoming back customers and employees to casinos and Charitable Gaming (cGaming) Centres across Ontario on January 31, 2022 under new provincial guidelines. The health and safety of customers, employees and the host gaming communities remains a priority for OLG and our service providers as these gaming facilities resume operations.

“OLG is happy the Province’s popular gaming facilities will once again reopen to provide world class entertainment, dining options, and other amenities to adult Ontarians in a safe and secure environment,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG’s President and CEO. “In partnership with our service providers, OLG is proud to contribute to the re-opening of the economy with health and safety as a top priority.”

All proceeds from the province’s gaming facilities are reinvested into provincial priorities to improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. Casinos and cGaming Centres also create jobs locally, bring capital investment, help local charities and result in payments to host municipalities. When you play at these gaming facilities, you play for Ontario.

The re-opening of casinos and cGaming Centres continue to be subject to enhanced safety measures such as:

Capacity limits remaining at 50 per cent while maintaining physical distancing requirements Proof of vaccination with an official QR code, and other screening conditions required to enter the facility Requiring all employees and guests to wear a face covering in indoor settings Offering enhanced cleaning and sanitization Protective plexiglass barriers remain between employees and guests.

These requirements are aligned with the guidance of provincial and federal public health authorities.

Please contact the casino or Charitable Gaming Centre closest to you for more information on reopening details and health and safety requirements.