Winter Weather Travel Advisory Starting Saturday Afternoon For A Few Areas

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Snow is expected to begin Saturday afternoon then continue Saturday night over the region. Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow comes to end near midnight.

Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm in an hour will be possible, significantly reducing visibilities at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Accumulating snow on untreated roadways will impact travel. Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.