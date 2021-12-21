Winter Weather Travel Advisory In Effect Beginning This Evening

A fast moving Alberta Clipper will bring an area of snow with it tonight, with widespread snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm across the area by Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible if the disturbance becomes a little stronger than currently expected.

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report