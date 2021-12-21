OPP Busy Dealing With Several Collisions On Saturday

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Killaloe OPP attended four separate collisions in the Killaloe Detachment area due to icy road conditions.

At 2:25 p.m., police received a single vehicle collision call for service involving a car on Highway 28, near Bruceton Road, in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan. The 33-year-old driver from Barry’s Bay slid off of the roadway and struck several guard rails. There were no reported injuries. No tow was required.

At 3:15 p.m., police received a single vehicle collision call for service involving a car on Simpson Pit Road, near Buck Hill Road, in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards. The 86-year-old driver from Round Lake experienced a loss of control of their vehicle and struck a fence. There were no reported injuries. The vehicle was towed.

At 3: 25 p.m., police received a single vehicle collision call for service involving a car on Quadeville Road, near Fieldstone Road, in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan. The 29-year-old driver from Ottawa experienced a loss of control of their vehicle and entered the ditch. There were no reported injuries. The vehicle was towed.

At 3:35 p.m., police received a single vehicle collision call for service involving an SUV on Highway 60, near Rock Lake Road, in Algonquin Provincial Park. The 25 year old driver from North York skidded off the roadway and entered the ditch. There were no reported injuries. The vehicle was towed.

In the event you are reporting an occurrence that does not require immediate police assistance, please call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to speak to someone at the Killaloe Detachment, contact 613-757-2600.