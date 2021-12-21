Male Taken To Hospital After House Fire In Tiny Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 9:20 a.m. December 20, 2021 to a call from County of Simcoe Paramedic Services after a male was located outside of a Boblyn Road home requiring medical attention.

The Tiny Township fire department also responded to the house fire.

A 20-year-old male from Penetanguishene was transported by paramedic services to hospital for treatment of smoke and fire related injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has been contacted to assist in this investigation.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.