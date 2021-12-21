Vehicle Into Tree Collision Nets Impaired Charge For Georgian Bay Township Resident

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to citizens report at 12:32 a.m. December 19, 2021 of a possible impaired driving incident on Frazer Lane, Tay Township.

Officers attended the scene and located a vehicle that had struck a tree and spoke with the driver leading them into a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result, Mark Crittenden 33 years of age from Georgian Bay Township has been charged with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Fail to report accident

Fail to notify change of address – licence

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Being intoxicated in public place

The involved vehicle has been impounded for 7 days and the drivers licence suspended for 30 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 6, 2022 on these charges.