Jarlette Health Services Donates $60,000 To Support Soldiers’ Healthcare Heroes

Jarlette Health Services, a family operated long term care and retirement organization with services across Ontario, including in Orillia, have made a generous donation of $60,000 in support of the wellbeing of healthcare workers at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) and those of their partner agencies.

The gift from Jarlette Health Services will, among other necessities, fund access to the virtual training series Compassion Fatigue Essentials through the Tend Academy. According to Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President & CEO, “Over the last twenty-one months, our team members have been under extreme stress while facing COVID head-on. They have done so with grace and dedication, but nearly two years under pandemic conditions takes its toll on everyone. This has been a marathon and our people need to recharge.”

The thoughtful donation, with a focus on staff wellness came as a thank you gesture for the strong collaborative partnership forged with the Hospital over the course of the pandemic. “Healthcare in Ontario has never before required so much cooperation between partners to ensure good outcomes while supporting person-centred care based on respect and compassion. It is imperative that we support the resilience of our team members, who deliver care and services each and every day,” said Julia King, Chief Operating Officer of Jarlette Health Services.

The staff at Jarlette Health Services will also have access to the training sessions, allowing this investment in people to have a broader impact on the communities both organizations serve. Because of this, Soldiers’ and Jarlette Health Services can continue to offer exceptional experiences and compassionate care to their patients and residents.

“It is common and understandable that working around a lot of trauma can lead to compassion fatigue in healthcare workers”, said Debbie Singh, Director of People Services at OSMH. “Being able to identify and work through compassion fatigue is an invaluable skill and I am grateful that we can offer this to our team members. It will go a long way in supporting their wellbeing and that of our patients.”

With the generous donation from Jarlette Health Services, the Hospital will be able to purchase an infinite user license for the Compassion Fatigue Essentials course with access to video chapters and PDF workbooks to ensure the resources are available for years to come.