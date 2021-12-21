Town Looking For Community Input On Public Art In Bracebridge

The Town is seeking community input on public art in Bracebridge. A Public Art Policy was approved by Council in 2020, and in 2021 a Public Art Advisory Committee was established. The Committee is now looking to hear from the community on ideas and thoughts on key locations for public art installations in Bracebridge.

Public Art helps to develop a sense of place, community pride and identity through the creation of new works while enhancing the attractiveness of the Town and promoting cultural tourism. Over the coming months and years, the Town of Bracebridge will continue to grow the Public Art Inventory in the community.

Share your ideas and dreams on Public Art and what you would like to see in the community by filling out the survey.

Visit EngageBracebridge.ca to fill out the survey and learn more about public art in Bracebridge. The survey will be live until Sunday January 23, 2022.