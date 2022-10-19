Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Tonight Into Thursday Morning

Weather advisory issued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight into Thursday morning.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm, with highest amounts over higher terrain and grassy surfaces.

Reduced visibility in snow at times.

Timing:

Beginning this evening and ending Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Westerly winds and a cool air mass will allow for the development of lake effect snow bands off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Precipitation is expected to switch over from rain to snow this evening, and then remain as snow overnight. Precipitation will switch back over to a mix of rain and snow by Thursday afternoon. Accumulations on primary roads may be closer to the lower end of the snowfall range due to warmer road temperatures. Higher accumulations are expected over higher terrain and grassy surfaces.

Impacts:

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.