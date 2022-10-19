Ontario Public Library Week Special Events At Bracebridge Public Library

This week is Ontario Public Library Week, and the Bracebridge Library would like to invite you to celebrate with them. The Library has some very unique events coming up:

Pumpkinfest! at The Library

Thursday, October 20 | 6:00 – 7:00 PM | Drop-In

A fun, festive, and free family event with everything pumpkin! Enjoy pumpkin decorating, pumpkin games, and pumpkin snacks.

This is a free event, and costumes are welcome but not expected! Let’s carve out some fun!

Murder at the Library: Murder Mystery Night

Friday, October 21 | 6:00 – 7:30 PM | 19+ | *TICKETS SOLD OUT*

You’re invited to a night of murder, mystery, LIVE music, ’20s inspired alcoholic drinks, and remarkable food at the Grand Gatsby Speakeasy! Bring your best flapper dress or zoot suit, and celebrate Ontario Public Library Week with a catered and licenced 1920’s murder mystery party at the Library! This will be a night to remember as tickets sold out after only being on sale for one week!

Haunted Library with Beyond the Veil

Friday, October 28 & November 4 | 7:30 – 9:00 PM | Ages 16 + | RSVP Required

Is the Bracebridge Library haunted? Library staff and visitors have reported seeing figures appear and disappear, displays of books have been found tossed around, and strange bumps and thumps have been heard. A local group of paranormal investigators, Beyond the Veil Paranormal, will be coming to the Library to see what they can find, and you can join them! They invited mediums and set up equipment to try to find out whether or not the Bracebridge Library is haunted. Spaces are limited. Anyone interested in participating can call 705-645-4771 or email info@BracebridgeLibrary.ca to reserve a spot.

If you are looking to learn about any other programs coming to the Library this year, please see their online 2022 Fall & Winter Guide.