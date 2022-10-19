Barrie 17th On The List Of Rattiest Cities

Multiple lockdowns during the pandemic saw bolder rodent activity and migration to residential neighbourhoods last year. As pandemic fears wane, and Canadian cities are back in business, food sources are abundantly available in urban areas again for rats and mice.

“With more available food, there will be exponential population growth. Food availability favours population growth since there will be less competition for food, which also will result in high reproductive potential, high survival and healthy thriving populations,” said Alice Sinia, Ph.D. entomologist with Orkin Canada.

The pest control company has released its annual national list of the top 25 “rattiest” cities in Canada, with the City of Toronto taking the lead.

Orkin Canada experts report that with food more abundantly available in commercial areas, some of the aggressive behaviours among rats and mice that were noted during the lockdowns, such as cannibalism, “street fights” and territorialism, will likely lessen. However, with population growth, there will also be increased activities and sightings.

City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Canada in 2022 are:

Toronto Vancouver Burnaby Kelowna Mississauga Calgary (mice only) Victoria Richmond Edmonton (mice only) St. John’s

For a complete list of Canada’s rattiest cities please download here.

As the cooler weather approaches and rodents may be looking for warm shelter, Orkin Canada suggests you do a basic inspection and implement some rodent-proofing tactics to prevent rats and mice from entering your homes and frequenting your property: