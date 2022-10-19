Housing For Healthcare Program Engages Residential Rental Opportunities

To help bridge the housing gap and support recruitment and retention of staff, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has launched the ‘Housing for Healthcare’ campaign in Muskoka.

“We know that recruiting team members can be more difficult if they can’t find housing that meets their needs locally,” says Brody Purser, Associate Vice President of People. “Through a new program, we are trying to connect our workers with available housing options by asking our local community to tell us about their vacant residential space.”

By visiting www.mahc.ca/housingforhealthcare, community members can complete an online form on the MAHC website to submit information about homes, condos, apartments and rooms for rent, including rental costs and the renter’s contact information.

“As we receive these rental opportunities from the public, we can provide an inventory to our healthcare workers who are looking for space and they can reach out directly to the renter,” says Purser. “It’s a win-win for anyone looking for tenants and for us to help new recruits make their move to Muskoka. By working together, we can create a home for healthcare workers and support hospital staff recruitment.”

For more information about the Housing for Healthcare program, contact Bryson Blakelock at 705-789-2311 ext. 2511 or Brody Purser at 705-645-4404 ext. 3110.