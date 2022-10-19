Huntsville OPP Charge Two Drivers With Impaired Driving

The Huntsville OPP responded to 516 calls for service from Monday October 03, 2022, to Sunday October 16, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement:

One hundred and forty-four investigations were conducted by detachment members during this time frame.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Fourteen, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways during this time frame.

Impaired Investigations:

On October 8, 2022, Huntsville OPP responded to a single vehicle in the ditch, Highway 11 northbound lanes in the area of Highway 60. As a result of the investigation, Jesse Perry (40 years of age) of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka on November 29, 2022.

On October 15, 2022, Huntsville OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Yearly Road, Huntsville. The vehicle was located and as a result of the investigation, Jason Gauvin (33 years of age) of Huntsville, Ontario was charged with the following.

– Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

– Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka on November 29, 2022.

Domestic Violence Investigations:

Detachment members investigated 14 domestic disputes during this time frame. Charges have been laid by Huntsville OPP in 4 of the 14 investigations.

On October 3, 2022, officers responded to a domestic occurrence. The accused has been charged with assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code. The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka on October 25, 2022.

On October 7, 2022, officers responded to a domestic occurrence. The accused has been charged with assault. The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka on November 29, 2022.

On October 7, 2022, officers responded to a domestic occurrence. The accused has been charged with the following.

– Two counts of assault

– Two counts of mischief contrary to section 430 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

– Failure to comply with undertaking

– Assault Peace Officer

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka on October 20, 2022.

On October 8, 2022, officers responded to a domestic occurrence. The accused has been charged with assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code. The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka on November 29, 2022.

Motor Vehicle Collisions:

Twenty-four, motor vehicle collisions were investigated during this time frame. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions i.e.: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

Mischief at the Summit Centre:

Recently the Canada Summit Centre has been experiencing vandalism to property occurring over the Huntsville High School lunch hour, during weeknights and weekends. The OPP has increased foot patrols in this area with the hopes of reducing this senseless damage.

Before you commit the act of vandalism, remember you could be criminal charged and or trespassed from the property.

Reporting information to Police:

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.