Canadian Blood Services Needs Donors And Volunteers This Fall

Make a difference in the lives of patients by donating blood, plasma or platelets this fall.

Did you know? The relationship between Canada’s military and the blood system began with the early days of blood transfusion during WWI and grew as Canadians donated blood to help wounded troops during WWII. Since the start of our partnership in 2006, the Department of National Defense and the Canadian Armed Forces has collected 64,786 units of whole blood, plasma and platelets.

Calling all new and existing blood donors!

Each year, over 100,000 new donors are needed to make up for those who can no longer donate. This helps ensure reliable access to blood and blood products for patients, where and when they need it.

Currently, the need for plasma is more than four times what is donated in Canada. It could take over 100 plasma donations to help treat one patient for a year. All blood types are needed. Encourage a family member, friend or colleague to book an appointment to donate blood as well.

O-negative blood donors are especially needed though because this blood type can be transfused to any patient. In times of emergency or for newborn patients, O-negative blood, the universal blood type, makes a lifesaving difference.

If you’re in general good health, now more than ever, we need your support to help fill every available appointment. Many donor centres have extended hours and are open on Remembrance Day. Confirm your eligibility, find a donor centre near you and book now at blood.ca.

Donation appointment spots are available in the evenings, weekends and long weekend holidays at several donor centres and donation events in communities across Canada.

Donors from diverse communities help meet the needs of patients who need blood, plasma or stem cells. In some rare instances, patients require matches beyond basic blood groups which they are most likely to find in a donor from the same ethnic background (i.e. a compatible donor from within their community.)

Reminder: Making an appointment is necessary. Keeping it is crucial. Missed or cancelled appointments are difficult for us to fill since we can longer replace you with a ‘walk-in’ donor. Your donations matter. Patients — those among our most vulnerable populations — are grateful for your generosity, commitment, and support as donors. If you find that an event is initially full, please save the date and keep checking back on blood.ca.

Same day appointments are often available – in fact, we’ve been seeing a high number of last minute cancellations on the day of the clinic so there are often open appointments that can be booked on the morning of the event. Every donation appointment this fall needs to be filled. Everyone who can is encouraged to donate.

Ask a family member, friend, or colleague to book an appointment to donate at the same as you. Together, you can make donating blood, a new meaningful tradition. Without the ongoing dedication of blood and plasma donors, patients in Canada wouldn’t have access to lifesaving care where and when they need it.

There are blood donation clinics in Bracebridge on Oct. 24 and in Orillia on Nov. 10 and 14. Donors can also make a donation at the Barrie Donor Clinic at 231 Bayview Drive each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Canadian Blood Services is looking for donor centre volunteers in Gravenhurst as well. Anyone interested in joining the team can message @LifelineNorthON on Twitter or visit blood.ca to learn more.