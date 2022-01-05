Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Port Carling, Port Severn, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge

OPP are responding to several collisions and several vehicles in ditches.

Weather advisory issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Hazard:

Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Snow covered and icy roads.

When:

Tonight into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

A low pressure system is bringing snow to the region. In addition, strong southwesterly wind gusts will further reduce visibilities in local blowing snow. Untreated surfaces may become snow covered and icy tonight into Thursday morning.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.