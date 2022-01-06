Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Snow covered and icy roads.

When:

This morning.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow off Georgian Bay will continue this morning. The combination of lake effect snow and gusty westerly winds will cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, particularly over exposed areas. Poor travel conditions are expected.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.