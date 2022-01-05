Mayor’s Levee Event Cancelled; Funds Donated To Manna Food Bank

Due to the recent changes to the Province of Ontario COVID-19 regulations and the closure of recreation facilities, the Town of Bracebridge will be cancelling the 2022 Mayor’s Levee event.

In the spirit of the event, the money normally allocated to hosting this year’s event is being donated to the Manna Food Bank, whom the Town has supported via the levee for years with requests for food from attendees.

Mayor Smith is requesting that in lieu of this year’s event, people consider making a donation to the food bank.

“I am disappointed that we have to cancel this years’ event, but my hope is that the community will support the Manna Food Bank with a donation. In years past we have always encouraged Levee attendees to bring a donation for them and that part should continue. I wish everyone a Happy New Year and all the best in 2022 as we look forward to better times,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.