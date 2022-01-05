Soldiers’ 50/50 Winner Takes Home Third Highest Prize To Date Of $27,220

For Orillia’s own Bruce Clark, the sentiment “have a prosperous New Year” took on a whole new meaning when he became the winner of the Soldiers’ 50/50 grand prize draw on December 31st, entering 2022 $27,220 richer.

Clark came across an advertisement for the Soldiers’ 50/50 by chance. Having never participated in the raffle before, he decided to press his luck and purchase a ticket bundle.

Intuition led Clark down the right path, as he became the winner of the New Year’s Eve jackpot, with the third highest payout to date. As for what he’ll do with his new winnings, Clark has decided to settle a few bills and keep the rest for wherever his intuition leads him next.

Soldiers’ 50/50 is a monthly raffle dedicated to fundraising for Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH). Proceeds support areas of greatest need including the $3 million MRI replacement project, surgical equipment, patient mattresses and vital signs monitors.

The January raffle is well underway and offers another opportunity to add prosperity to the New Year. There are two early bird draws for $500 (January 14th and 21st) and the grand prize Jackpot with a guaranteed minimum prize of $5,000 (January 28th).

To stay up to date on the early bird schedule, the increasing jackpot and to purchase a 50/50 ticket bundle, please visit Soldiers5050.ca .