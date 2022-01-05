All Casinos Across Ontario Temporarily Closed Due To COVID

OLG’s Prize Centre to Continue Paying Lottery Prizes By-Appointment

The health and safety of customers, employees and host gaming communities remains a priority for Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and its service providers.

As a result of new time-limited provincial health measures, OLG is working with casino service providers on an orderly shutdown of all casinos across Ontario. These gaming facilities will temporarily close on Wednesday, January 5 at 12:01 a.m., through to at least January 26, 2022.

Under the government’s new health measures, Charitable Gaming (cGaming) Centres must also close. As a result, OLG is also working with cGaming service providers to ensure a coordinated temporary shutdown of operations.

The OLG Prize Centre in Toronto continues to pay out lottery prizes on a by-appointment basis only. As appointments are limited, customers with prize claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 are encouraged to submit their claims online or mail them in at this time. Submitting claims online is fast and secure, and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Click here for more details on claiming a prize on OLG.ca.

Customers are still able to purchase lottery products from the approximately 10,000 lottery retailers across the province.

OLG also offers a full digital gaming entertainment platform on OLG.ca , where customers can play digital casino games and purchase lottery tickets. Customers can also place a sports bet on Ontario’s only legal sports betting site, PROLINE+.

When you buy a lottery ticket from OLG, play an online game on OLG.ca or visit a casino when they reopen, you play for Ontario because 100 per cent of OLG proceeds go back to the province for a variety of key priority programs such as health care.

OLG will work with casino and Gaming service providers to provide updates once these facilities are able to safely re-open.