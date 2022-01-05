Person In Crisis Situation Resolved Without Incident In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call of a person in crisis at an apartment above a Young and Eighth Street Midland, business location. At 10:15 a.m. January 5, 2022.

Attending officers assisted by members of the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), K-9 Unit, North Simcoe Crisis Management and Resource Team (CSMART), OPP Negotiators and a OPP Incident Commander.

At 2:15 p.m. January 5, 2022, a Midland resident was safely transported from the home and transported to hospital by police without incident.

Investigators would like to advise that this was an isolated incident and at no time was there a threat to public safety.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment thank those community members for their understanding and patience during this investigation.