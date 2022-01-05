Municipal Offices Closed To Walk-In Customers

Effective Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the Municipal Office located at 1000 Taylor Court and Fire Station #1 located at 225 Taylor Road will be closed to walk-in customers. Staff are available to provide assistance via telephone and email during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In response to recent trends that show an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is temporarily moving the province into Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen with modifications that take into account the province’s successful vaccination efforts. These time-limited measures will help blunt transmission and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed as the province continues to accelerate its booster dose rollout.

The Town evaluates service delivery, including in-person services, on an ongoing basis and will continually update its website at bracebridge.ca with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19. Although the Municipal Office will be closed, we are still here to serve and respond to residents and visitors by telephone at (705) 645-5264 and through various virtual options on our website at www.bracebridge.ca. In some instances, Town staff will also be able to provide services by appointment.

For anyone who has general questions or inquiries, please refer to the list below:

Accounts Payable or Accounts Receivable – finance@bracebridge.ca

Building or Building Inspections – building@bracebridge.ca

By-Law Enforcement – bylaw@bracebridge.ca

Cemeteries – BBCemetery@bracebridge.ca

Fire Department – admin@bracebridgefire.com

Human Resources – humanresources@bracebridge.ca

Planning Regulations or Planning Applications – planning@bracebridge.ca

Property Taxes – propertytax@bracebridge.ca

Public Works – publicworks@bracebridge.ca

Please take advantage of alternative payment options, including:

Payments for tax bills via online or telephone banking – a drop slot is also available for payment, located at the entrance to the Municipal Office

Parking tickets can be paid online

Dog tags can be purchased at local pet stores

In addition to the Municipal Office and Fire Station #1, other Town facilities remain closed until further notice: