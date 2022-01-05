Bike Stolen From Huntsville Residence This Morning

On January 5th, 2022 at 11:46 a.m., a bike was stolen from the backyard of a home on West Street North in Huntsville.

The stolen bike is a Kona Fire Mountain 2021, grey with light blue accents and a water bottle holder as pictured.

The OPP are investigating the incident and anyone that may have observed or have knowledge of the suspect as depicted in the attached submitted security picture is asked to contact Huntsville OPP. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).